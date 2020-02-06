Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Conifex Timber from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CFF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

