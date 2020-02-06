Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $860.10

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $860.10 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $1,005.00, with a volume of 534,891 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CSRT shares. Shore Capital downgraded Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Consort Medical to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.11 million and a PE ratio of 127.22.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

