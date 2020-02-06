Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 111,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $886.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Construction Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Construction Partners by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

