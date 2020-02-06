Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copa were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Copa by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 13,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

