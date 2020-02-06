Cormark Comments on Trisura Group Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

TSU traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.47.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

