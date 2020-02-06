Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

CSOD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. 406,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -212.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $666,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,214,923.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,587 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

