Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $13,199,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

