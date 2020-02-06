Coty Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Coty has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coty to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Coty has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Cfra boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

