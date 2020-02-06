Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

