Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.58 and last traded at $158.64, approximately 3,135,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,572,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $9,239,701.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,807,150.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $1,504,740.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,270 shares of company stock worth $42,624,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $3,110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

