COVA (COVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $744,009.00 and $1.42 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.03117660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00206093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00134297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.