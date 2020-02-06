Cowen Increases DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target to $20.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its target price raised by Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

DSP Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,162. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a PE ratio of -310.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

