Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

