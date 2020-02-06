Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

KLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KLR opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

