Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 263,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

