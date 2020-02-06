Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $199.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $199.00 and last traded at $200.84, with a volume of 29434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAP. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Credicorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 61,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

