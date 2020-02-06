Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €50.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.81 ($63.73).

Shares of BNP opened at €50.60 ($58.84) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.44 and a 200-day moving average of €46.82.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

