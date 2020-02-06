Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

