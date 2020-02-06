Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (MLTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

