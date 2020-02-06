Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cree were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cree by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 805,808 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 225.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cree by 82.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.