Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.38. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 80,690 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

