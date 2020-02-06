Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 170,590 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

