Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 487,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,256. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.
