Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 487,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,256. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crocs by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

