CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 597.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $116.72 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

