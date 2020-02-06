Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million.

Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.86. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

CRWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

