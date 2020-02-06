Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 1,951,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,238. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

