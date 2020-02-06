Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,238. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

