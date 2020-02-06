Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Crown also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,238. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $79.37.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
