Crown Price Hits $0.0619 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Braziliex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,573.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.04523822 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00710595 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,008,008 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

