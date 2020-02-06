CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.96-3.29 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.96-3.29 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.00. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

