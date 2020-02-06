Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases Earnings Results

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.70 EPS.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

