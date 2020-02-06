CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.20. CUI Global shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,624 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%.

In other news, CEO James F. Oneil bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 154,881 shares of company stock worth $166,681. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

