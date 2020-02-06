Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.24.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.05. 471,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $168.44. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.