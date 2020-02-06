Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.24.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.