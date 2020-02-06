Cupid (LON:IDE) Shares Down 2.5%

Cupid Plc (LON:IDE)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), 131,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.84.

Cupid Company Profile (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, collaboration, security, and IT managed services for public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact centre, and unified communication; cyber security services include security operations centre, managed security information and event management, distributed denial of service and endpoint protection, endpoint protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, advanced network security analysis, and threat protection; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

