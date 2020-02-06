Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31, approximately 627,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 401,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Curo Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

