Customers Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

