Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

IQV opened at $159.76 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

