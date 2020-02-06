Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $187.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $167.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $162.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

