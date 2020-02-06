DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.32. DASAN Zhone Solutions shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,026 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.