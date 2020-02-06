Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 5,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Michael James Callahan sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $1,614,200.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,443. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,018,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,600,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,685,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.