DDD Partners LLC Buys 361,276 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up 3.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Antero Midstream worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Insiders sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 over the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.21%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

