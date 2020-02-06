DDD Partners LLC Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. General Dynamics comprises about 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.40.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

