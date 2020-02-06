Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.86. 1,804,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,603. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.