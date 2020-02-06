DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,182.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004906 BTC.

999 (999) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000294 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000726 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

