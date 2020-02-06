Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $95.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

