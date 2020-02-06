Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

