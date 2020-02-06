Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $535,728.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Dent has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $535,728.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Fatbtc, Cobinhood and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.20 or 0.03027955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Allbit, Coinrail, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Kucoin, Binance, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

