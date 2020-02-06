Desire (DSR) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $15,996.00 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,733.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.02177922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.04531403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00759720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00814784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009249 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00735198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

