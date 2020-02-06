Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €12.50 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.53) price target by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

