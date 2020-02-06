Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.41, 6,787,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 6,138,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

